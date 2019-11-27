West County high school runners put the final wraps on the fall cross country campaign on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the North Coast Section Championships.
The annual event was held on the 3-mile Hayward High School course and served as a final qualifier for the CIF State Meet. The day included 10 boys and girls races in five different divisions.
While Analy runners toed the starting line in the Division 4 races, El Molino runners competed in Division 5.
The Analy girls turned in an outstanding eighth place team effort and were led by talented sophomore Carolina Dawson, who just missed a state qualifying spot with a 15th place finish in a fast 19:51. Also logging strong performances were Analy’s Jennifer Orozco (30th place, 20:36), Madelyn Christensen (44th place, 21:00), Maddie Windsor (45th place, 21:02), Juliet Capriola (91st place, 22:34) and Emma McNatt (102nd place, 23:08).
Pacing the way for the Analy boys were Jack Chesier-Frankle (73rd place, 17:59), Joey Thompson (89th place, 18:18), Nikolas Brandt (105th place, 18:33), Braulio Juarez-Rico (102nd place, 18:29), Rowan Campbell-Voss (134th place, 20:11) and Austin Van Bezooyen (139th place, 20:27).
The Lions sent a small contingent to the NCS Division 5 races, led by boys leader Kazuki Hillberg (81st place, 17:58), Kieran Pfann (158th place, 20:16) and Colton Pfann (162nd place, 20:24).
Representing the two-person Lady Lions team were Jeanne Broome (51st place, 21:02) and Sienna Fassett (80th place, 22:42).
