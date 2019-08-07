The Running Tigers’ cross country team could be the class of the North Bay League this year, based on a number of factors that could propel them to the top of the Redwood Division standings.
Returning coach Mark Grismer led the Tigers to a second place league finish last season behind Windsor, and with a little luck and some hard work, the Tigers should contend with the Jaguars again this year.
“Using the spring track and field season as something of an insight, we were able to run undefeated in both the boys and girls JV and varsity teams to win the Redwood NBL pennants,” Grismer reasoned. “Some of those runners will return for cross country.”
Top returning runners for the Analy girls squad are talented sophomore Carolina Dawson and seniors Maddie Windsor and Juliet Capriola. The Lady Tigers should also have some up and coming newcomers that may surprise as well.
“I hope to assemble a new girls team using a couple of runners from track and field,” Grismer noted.
Heading the list of varsity returnees for the boys are sophomore Joey Thompson and senior Garin McCormick, both top milers from the track season. Other top returnees are juniors Rowan Campbell-Voss and Nik Brandt, senior Clayton Christensen and sophomore Braulio Juarez.
“I’m looking forward to the season after we just finished summer camp at Salt Point State Park,” Grismer said. “I feel that we’re in a better place than last year.”
