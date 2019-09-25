The Analy cross country team continued to prep for the upcoming league season in a four-way meet held on the classic, 3.05-mile Spring Lake course on Sept. 18, testing their fitness against Windsor, Sonoma Valley and Piner.
The meet showcased the depth of the Lady Tigers, who swept both the JV and varsity team competition.
Leading the charge for the varsity girls were Carolina Dawson (third place, 21:09), Maddie Windsor (seventh place, 21:30), Madelyn Christensen (eighth place, 21:33), Hopi Caia (ninth place, 21:35), Jennifer Orozco (10th place, 21:40), Emma McNatt (23:12) and Elena King (23:57).
Pacing the varsity boys were top finishers Jack Cheshier-Fraenkle (ninth place, 18:28), Joey Thompson (10th place, 18:29), Austin VanBezooyen (11th place, 18:30), Rowan Campbell-Voss (19:09), Jedediah Hornback (19:11), Nikolas Brandt (19:13), Aiden Finegan (19:23), Dallin Ramos (20:58) and Jose Rodriguez (20:59).
Finishers for the JV girls included Molly Parks (first place, 24:10), Rachel Cohen (third place, 24:54), Jasmin Baptista (fourth place, 25:23), Margaux Jame (sixth place, 25:36), Lucy Squires (seventh place, 25:43) and Maddie Everson (ninth place, 26:40).
Top runners for the JV boys were Garin McCormick (first place, 19:56), Micah Mimmo (21:13), William Voss (21:18), Elijah Chamberlin (22:00), Elijah Rodriguez (22:14), Kaden White (22:22), Collin Elliott (22:24), Aidan Rice (22:25), Max Peinkofer (22:41), Henry Baggett (22:57), Leo Galbraith (23:01), Liam Kelly (23:04), Aidan McCarn (23:44), Eddie Borba (24:03), Zane Kirby (25:15), Reilly McKnight (26:14), Amitiel Ashley-Haran (26:44), Zac Tiemann (26:45), Emmitt Canady (27:47) and Jesse Borba (29:16).
