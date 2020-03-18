Aside from the fear of a growing pandemic, the disappointment following the suspension of all spring sporting events has hit home for players and coaches, left with the prospect of no games or practices for at least a month.
The question going forward is how to keep players sharp and engaged, if and when spring seasons resume next month.
For Analy and El Molino softball teams, the season was just getting started, with the Tigers winning two of their first three games, while the Lions had yet to notch a win in five outings.
“I‘m having the girls try to get together and throw the ball around to keep their arms loose,” El Mo coach Steve Newcomb said on Monday.
Both teams fell in abbreviated diamond action before the season was curtailed, as the Tigers fell to visiting Marin Catholic, 13-0 while the Lions dropped a 9-3 decision at Middletown.
Analy falls to Wildcats
The Tigers weathered their first setback of the campaign in a March 11 home clash with Marin Catholic, falling to the Wildcats, 13-0. The ’Cats ended the suspense early, taking advantage of Analy fielding miscues to push across eight runs in the first inning, adding four more in the third and one in the fourth to end the game on the 10-run rule after five.
Analy pitcher Olivia Franceschi went the distance, yielding 10 hits and five earned runs while fanning one to take the loss. Elliot Gorath collected the Tiger’s lone hit with one single in two plate appearances.
Middletown powers past Lions
The Lions traveled to Middletown March 12, with the Mustangs scoring three runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings en route to a 9-3 win.
Sophomore Peyton Hamner (6 IP, 14 hits, 9 ERs, 7 Ks), took the loss while leading hitters were Yasmin Sierra (1 for 2), Madi Hodgdon (1-3) and Natalie Alberigi (1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI).
