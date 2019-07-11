All women’s event a fundraiser for cancer support groups
The spirit of giving will join forces with a test of mind and body this Saturday, July 13, when scores of athletes toe the starting line in the Sonoma Women’s Triathlon.
The third annual event, formerly known as Barb’s Tri, will offer athletes a variety of triathlon race distances, including an Olympic distance race (0.93 mile swim, 27.9 mile bike, 6.2 mile run), and a sprint distance (0.5 mile swim, 14 mile bike, 3.1 mile run). The event will also include a duathlon (27.9 mile bike, 6.2 mile run), and an aqua bike (0.93 mile swim, 27.9 mile bike).
The race route includes picturesque stretches of Sonoma County back roads, starting and finishing at Veteran’s Memorial Beach in Healdsburg. This year’s race is expected to raise an estimated $25,000 toward cancer research.
Adam Ray of Scena Performance returns as race director, along with a big assists from his wife Allison, a former Canadian Olympic rowing coach. Also heavily involved in the race is Skip Brand of the Healdsburg Running Club. The event is sponsored by Bellwether Farms.
New to the event this year is the addition of paddle board, yoga and acupuncture for all participants. Organizers held a race preview in June.
“The course is the same as last year but our numbers of racers are up to 150,” Ray said. “Our hunch that Healdsburg would be the right place to build a grassroots race for women was right, especially with the explosion of interest around Ironman. We’re 50% bigger this year and the story is getting out there, thanks to partners like the Healdsburg Running Club and Sports Basement.”
Proceeds from this year’s races will benefit the Sutter Institute for Health and Healing in Santa Rosa. The organization offers physical, emotional and spiritual care and comfort for cancer patients to relieve the effects of their treatment.
Registration includes a minimum fundraising requirement for each participating athlete.
