The high school sports world is on hold for at least three weeks due to the threat of coronavirus, as all Sonoma County schools try to minimize the spread of the disease.
Official word came down Saturday of widespread school closures, and sports followed suit, taking a hiatus from spring games, meets, practices, open gyms, weight training and gatherings of any kind for the foreseeable future.
“We haven’t been given any timeline yet, but I do know that county superintendents were meeting today,” Analy Director of Athletics Joe Ellwood said on March 16. “All of our closure plans including athletics will come from the district office, and I imagine that as long as school is closed we will refrain from athletics as well.”
At press time, the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing high school sports body, was planning to meet on March 17 to come up with a general plan for affected teams, if and when schools reopen.
The big question may be how to best handle an abbreviated spring season for each sport.
