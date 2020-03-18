Local high school baseball teams played what could be the last game in at least a month on March 10, as Analy turned back visiting El Molino, 5-1 in the much anticipated Apple game.
The annual battle for west county bragging rights was a fitting end to an historic month of March, as baseball and all other youth sports were suspended due to the threat of coronavirus.
As of this week, no more baseball games or official team practices were being allowed until further notice, a ban most likely to last well into next month.
Tigers score win
Analy sent Luke Dillon to the hill opposite El Molino senior Pat Atkinson (4.1 IP, 4 hits, 3 ERs, 8 Ks) in the March 10 meeting, and the Tigers sophomore responded with a complete game gem, scattering six hits and yielding one earned run while striking out five in a stellar outing.
The Tigers pushed across solo runs in the first three innings, tacking on two more in the fourth for all the runs they would need en route to a 5-1 victory.
Analy junior Alex Leopard led the attack, ripping two hits in four trips, including a home run and a double. Other top Tiger hitters were Logan Larsen (2 for 4, 2 RBI), Miles Snodgrass (1 for 3, RBI), Kole Hunter (1 for 3, 1 run) and Graham McConnell (1 for 3).
Senior Dillon Urneia led the El Mo offense with two hits in three trips and one run batted in. Also hitting safely for the Lions were Cole Van Stone, (1 for 3), Ian Hochader (1 for 3) and Weston Lewis (1 for 2). Daniel Martinez (1.1 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 Ks) closed it out in a relief stint for El Molino.
