Analy looking to improve on 2018 record
In football as in life, there’s no substitute for hard work.
The Analy Tigers may be a testament to that fact when the fall leaves start to turn, looking for a big turnaround in the second season following league realignment.
The Tigers did not fare well in their inaugural campaign in the newly formed North Bay League Oak Division, finishing up the 2018 schedule with an overall record of 3-7 under head coach James Foster.
The disappointing result may serve as a motivating tool for the team this year, as it continues a rigorous summer program.
“The players have been working really hard this off-season,” Foster reported. “We started doing workouts the second week of January and gave them the last couple of weeks school off to work on finals, but otherwise the kids have been out there putting in the work.”
The Tigers have combined regular weight training with participation in a seven-on-seven passing league this summer, looking to develop a relatively inexperienced group of varsity players looking to make their mark.
“We’re going to have a young team this year with the majority of the roster made up of juniors,” Foster noted. “One of our senior leaders is Gavin Allingham who took a good number of snaps for at quarterback last year and looks to lock in the starting spot this fall. We also have Kolby Elledge returning, one of our top receivers from last year.”
Official practices will start the last week of July, with the first preseason game set for August 23 at Santa Rosa.
