Analy and El Molino have experienced vastly different results in the opening stretch of high school softball, with one team winning handily while the other is searching for victories.
The Lady Tigers (2-0) opened the season in dominant fashion, posting lopsided wins over Novato (11-1) and Tamalpais (11-0).
Analy sent junior Olivia Franceschi to the hill in the March 3 opener against visiting Novato, firing five innings of two hit ball, yielding one run while striking out five in a five-inning, 11-0 rout. Leading hitters were Elliot Gorath (3 for 4, 2B, run, 5 RBI), Franceschi (3 for 4, 2 RBI), Caitlin Caughie (2 for 3, run, 2 RBI), Cameron Cordoza (2 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Chloe Hadrich (1 for 2, run, RBI), Callie Courts (1 for 2, run) and Emma Bowen (1 for 2, run).
The Tigers played host to Tamalpais the following day, busting open a tight ballgame with four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to post an 11-1 win in six innings. Franceschi (6 IP, 4 hits, 0 ERs, 4 Ks) notched the win, while top hitters included Courts (3 for 3, 2B, 3 RBI), Analaya Campo (2 for 4, 2 runs, RBI), Bowen (2 for 4, run, RBI), Chloe Hadrich (2 for 2, 2 runs, RBI), Franceschi (1 for 4, 2B, RBI), Caughie (1 for 4, run), Cordoza (1 for 3, 2 runs), Gorath (1 for 4, run) and Lizzie Hoffman (1 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBI).
The Tigers will host Marin Catholic on March 11 and compete in the Jackson Tournament on March 13 and 14. Analy returns home to entertain Acalanes (March 16) and El Molino (March 17). Both games start at 4 p.m.
Lions looking for wins
El Molino (0-4) is off to a slow start on the preseason circuit, dropping successive games to Justin Siena (10-5), St. Helena (12-0), Novato (14-1) and Fort Bragg (11-3).
Sophomore Peyton Hamner (5 IP, 14 hits, 10 ERs, 6 Ks) was the pitcher of record in the 14-1 loss against Novato on March 3, with sophomore Madi Hodgdon (1 for 2, run) and senior Jaiden Phillips (1 for 2) accounting for the Lions’ two hits.
The Lions played host to Fort Bragg on March 5, as Hamner tossed five innings, yielding 15 hits and six earned runs while striking out four in an 11-3 loss. Leading hitters were Hamner (2 for 3, 2B, run), Hodgdon (2 for 2, run, RBI), Grace St. Marie (1 for 3, run), Taylor Carter (1 for 2), Bella Gaab (1 for 2, run) and Phillips (1 for 3).
The Lions will start a three-game road swing at Cloverdale on March 10 (after press time), Middletown (March 12, 3:30 p.m.) and Analy (March 17, 4 p.m.).
