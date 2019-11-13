Analy finishes 2019 campaign with 1-9 record
The Analy football Tigers wrapped up a character building 2019 campaign in humbling fashion on Friday, falling to North Bay League champion Cardinal Newman, 48-15.
After opening the season with a 26-20 overtime win over Santa Rosa on Aug. 23, the Tigers ended the year with nine straight losses for a final league mark of 0-5 and 1-9 on the year.
“From a wins and losses standpoint it was a tough season, but I think there’s a lot of good that can be taken away from it,” Analy head coach James Foster reflected. “We didn’t have a big group but they were resilient. We played hard in every game no matter what the score and that says a lot about the type of young men we have in our program.”
Newman in a rout
Friday’s home finale with Cardinal Newman was a make-up date after wide-scale evacuations from the KincadeFire forced the cancellations of all games on Nov. 1.
The air was out of the balloon early in this one, as the Cardinals scored on their first four possessions for a 28-0 first quarter lead. Newman added another three touchdowns in the second period to grab an insurmountable 48-0 cushion at the half.
To their credit, the Tigers didn’t mail it in for the final two quarters, finding paydirt on a 15-yard scoring jaunt from running back Kaden Fox. Analy finished off the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Allingham to receiver Will Koenig as Cardinal Newman powered to a 48-15 win.
Also turning in a strong performance on offense for the Tigers was senior receiver Kolby Elledge, finishing with six catches for 76 yards.
