Analy captures first place at Ripon Christian Tournament
The Analy boys soccer team remains unbeaten on the season following a successful defense of their title at the annual Ripon Christian Tournament.
The Tigers (5-0) scored Ripon tourney wins over Orestimba (2-0), Ripon (4-2) and Amador (2-0) to hoist the first place trophy for the third time in as many years.
The Tigers turned in a defensive gem in the 2-0 win over Orestimba on Dec. 6, with both goals coming off the foot of Brennan Blondin.
Analy faced tournament host Ripon in the rain on Saturday morning, as Armando Parra (2), Zack Kleinfled and Blondin each found the net for the Tigers in a 4-2 win.
The victory set up a tournament championship clash with Amador on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Parra and Jack Martin all the Tigers needed to complete a 2-0 win.
“It’s a very young team, one of the younger ones I’ve ever had,” veteran Analy coach Peter Meechan reported. “We’ll have our growing pains I’m sure, but the kids are receptive and hard-working so hopefully we will improve as the season goes on.”
Although relatively young by varsity standards, the Tigers boast a solid group of returning veterans that include Armando Parra, Julian Munoz, Arthur Taganashi, Owen Wilson, Ben Neargarder, Bryan Hernandez, Zack Kleinfeld and Brennan Blondin.
The Tigers will open the North Bay League season on Dec. 11 at Maria Carrillo (6 p.m.) and visit Healdsburg on Saturday, Dec. 14, in a 4 p.m. start.
