The Analy Tigers pushed their season record to 6-1 in a Dec. 14 varsity soccer visit to Healdsburg, employing a stingy defense and a formidable offensive attack to shut out the Greyhounds, 5-0.
Analy set the tone in the opening half when Brennan Blondin scored on a header off a cross pass from Arthur Taganashi. The Tigers made it 2-0 a few minutes later when Taganashi found the net to put Analy up 2-0 at the break.
As it turned out, Taganashi was just getting warmed up, adding a pair of second-half goals (assisted from Armando Parra and Blondin) to take a 4-0 lead.
Zach Kleinfeld put the final touches on the rout with an insurance goal en route to a 5-0 victory.
“It was our best game of the year, and we knocked the ball around well and scored some fantastic goals,” Analy coach Peter Meechan said.
The Tigers (0-1, 6-1) suffered their first loss of the season in the North Bay League Redwood Division opener at Maria Carrillo on Dec. 11, falling to the Pumas, 3-0.
Analy will host Sonoma Valley this Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. before taking a holiday break. Analy resumes league action at Cardinal Newman on Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.