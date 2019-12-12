The month of December signals tournament time for local high school basketball teams, as both El Molino and Analy prepare for a flurry of games.
The Flying Tigers (4-2) are off to a solid start to the preseason, recording wins over Credo (60-35), Livermore (64-39), Sonoma Valley (61-48) and Elsie Allen (64-36).
The Tigers are coming off a fourth place finish at the Novato Tournament last weekend, with senior forward Sage Boek leading the way in the opening win against Sonoma with 22 points. Analy dropped a hard-fought battle to Novato in Friday’s game two, as Boek (17 points) and Kevin Wagner (15 points) did the bulk of the scoring. Boek was later named to the all tournament team.
Analy will resume preseason action on Dec. 12 to 14 when they venture south for the annual Red Brown Classic Tournament hosted by Drake High in San Anselmo. The Tigers open the tourney on Dec. 12 in a 6:30 p.m. start against Washington.
Lions battling on hardcourt
El Molino is fresh off its first win of the season in an 89-83 double-overtime thriller over Sonoma Academy in the Sutter Home Classic Tournament in St. Helena on Dec. 7. In a game that featured huge momentum swings and lead changes, the Lions bore down when it counted to pull out the victory.
“This was by far the most exciting game I have ever been involved in during my young coaching career,” El Mo coach Collin Walker said. “Pride was on the line as both Sonoma Academy and us battled for seventh place.”
Abel Perez led the attack with a triple double, pouring in a season high 32 points, adding 12 assists and 10 steals. Other top scorers were Logan Woolsey (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Pat Atkinson (8 points). Perez was named to the all tournament team.
The win was just what the doctor ordered for the Lions after starting the season with losses to Ygnacio Valley (65-45), Middletown (61-43), St. Helena (51-46), Kelseyville (53-47), Fort Bragg (46-38), Roseland University Prep (53-48) and John Swett (69-47).
This week, the Lions (1-8) take the court at the 71st annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament (REIBT) in Healdsburg. El Mo will open the tourney on Thursday, Dec. 12, in a 7 p.m. start against Ygnacio Valley.
“This year’s REIBT looks to be the best in a long time,” Walker noted. “They are back to having a traditional eight team tournament with some very good competition. I’m so honored and excited to be able to compete in such a historic tournament.”
