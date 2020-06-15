For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Grace St. Marie
El Molino graduating senior Grace St. Marie will be remembered as a versatile athlete and great teammate in volleyball and softball. On the volleyball court, St. Marie was an outside hitter/MH and an integral part of the Lions’ historic league title run in 2019. She spent some of her best moments on the softball diamond in the spring, where she was a valuable infielder and hitter.
Kevin Wagner
Analy’s Kevin Wagner turned in an outstanding high school sports career on the basketball court, where he utilized size and athleticism to help the Flying Tigers on both ends of the court. Among the top centers in the league, Wagner was a consistent scorer, rebounder and defender in multiple seasons for Analy, earning all league recognition.
