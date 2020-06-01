For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Jalen Hall
El Molino’s Jalen Hall will be remembered as one of the most gifted athletes of his graduating class, turning in a stellar, four-year career in varsity football. From the time he stepped on the field as a freshman, Hall made an immediate impact, starring as both an all-purpose back and ball-hawking defensive back. Along the way he earned all league status, helping the Lions reach the North Coast Section playoffs each season.
Lily Ziemer
Analy senior Lily Ziemer made her mark in a successful four-year high school career as a star midfielder on the varsity soccer team, establishing herself as both an all league player and team leader. The talented Ziemer was a mainstay on a pair of league championship teams and a key scorer and assist leader on yearly runs to the North Coast Section playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.