For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there were far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship. Part eight of an eight-part series.
Natalie Alberigi
El Molino senior Natalie Alberigi was the epitome of a natural athlete in a distinguished four-year high school career, excelling in tennis, soccer and softball. On the tennis court, she was an accomplished doubles player who represented the Lions at the league championship tournament. She was even better on the winter soccer pitch where she was a second team all-league selection, helping her team reach the NCS playoffs. Alberigi spent her spring seasons on the softball diamond patrolling the outfield as a team captain.
Alec Dierke
Analy’s Alec Dierke was endurance personified in an exceptional four-year run on the high school cross country and track circuit. One of the league’s top rail runners, Dierke established himself among the best on his team, helping the Tigers contend for NBL supremacy each season. He was equally strong on the track, where he was a perennial North Coast Section qualifier as a middle distance runner.
