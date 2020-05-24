El Mo’s Grant Feige and Analy’s Bella Puget
For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Grant Feige
El Molino’s Grant Feige never met a sport he didn’t like in a multi-year varsity career on the cross country, basketball, swimming and mountain bike teams. He used endurance to score points on the cross country trails and was a big contributor on the Lions’ basketball squads. He was especially busy in the spring, when he split time on the swim team and as a key member of the El Mo mountain bike club squad.
Bella Puget
Analy’s Bella Puget turned in a stellar, three-year varsity career on the volleyball court, rising to become one of the best players in the program. A fierce middle blocker, Puget was a presence and kills leader at the net. Along the way, she helped her teams battle for league supremacy each season and made yearly trips to the North Coast Section playoffs.
