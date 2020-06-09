El Mo’s Cole Van Stone and Analy’s Macee Wacholz
For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino high schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Macee Wacholz
Analy’s Macee Wacholz will be remembered among the best soccer players to wear a Tigers’ uniform in a stellar, four-year varsity career. A ferocious defender, Wacholz was the anchor of the Analy back line, making the opposition work for every shot on goal. Along the way, she was a perennial all leaguer and helped lead the Tigers to a pair of Sonoma County League championships and yearly trips to the NCS playoffs.
Cole Van Stone
El Molino’s Cole Van Stone was one of the best natural athletes of his graduating class, excelling on the Lions’ football, soccer and baseball teams. A receiver/defensive back on the gridiron, Van Stone etched his name in El Mo lore with an acrobatic touchdown catch in the 2019 Golden Apple Bowl to help his team to a 39-24 victory. He spent his winters as a key veteran of the Lions’ soccer team and was a valuable pitcher/outfielder in three varsity baseball seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.