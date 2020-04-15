For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino high schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their schools with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part two of an eight-part series.
Kassidy Sani
El Molino senior Kassidy Sani had few peers in a brilliant, multi-year high school career on volleyball, basketball and track teams. A four-year all leaguer on the volleyball court, Sani excelled at virtually every position. After playing one varsity basketball campaign, she made her mark in track and field where she rose to become the top shot put and discus thrower in the Redwood Empire. Sani set school records in both events her junior season in capturing league and NCS titles, qualifying to compete at the prestigious CIF Track & Field Championships.
Sage Boek
Analy senior Sage Boek established himself as one of the top players on Tiger basketball and golf teams in a stellar, multi-year sports career, contributing talent and consistency to both programs. A sharp-shooting guard on the varsity basketball court, Boek was among the top scorers for the Flying Tigers. He showed his versatility during the spring, where he was one of the top golfers in the North Bay League.
