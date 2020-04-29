For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship. Part four of an eight-part series.
Hailee Walker
El Molino’s Hailee Walker will be remembered for her athleticism and versatility in a sparkling multi-year sports career, excelling in soccer and basketball. She was a consistent scorer for the soccer team for a couple of seasons before concentrating on hoops. She was a perennial team leader and a steady scorer and rebounder on the basketball court, helping her teams to yearly trips to the North Coast Section playoffs.
Kolby Elledge
Analy’s Kolby Elledge made his mark on the gridiron in a stellar high school football career for the Tigers, developing into the team’s best wide receiver. Blessed with outstanding speed and great hands, Elledge combined for over 900 yards on 45 receptions his junior and senior seasons, scoring a total of six touchdowns to lead the receiving corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.