For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their schools with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. Part three of an eight-part series.
Colman Hayes
El Molino’s Colman Hayes was among the top athletes of his graduating class, excelling on football, wrestling and track teams. There were few better on the gridiron, where he was a fierce, all-league linebacker who led the Lions in tackles for two seasons. In addition to three years on the El Mo wrestling team, Hayes enjoyed success in track and field, where he was among the team’s best shot put and discus throwers and a North Coast Section qualifier.
Maddie Windsor
Analy’s Maddie Windsor was one of the most versatile athletes in her senior class, earning varsity letters on Tigers’ volleyball, cross-country and track teams. A skilled setter on the volleyball court, Windsor helped her teams reach the NCS playoffs each season. In addition to being a consistent scorer on the fall cross country circuit, she was one of the top middle distance runners on the track in the spring, qualifying for multiple North Coast Section meets.
