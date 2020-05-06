For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship. Part five of an eight-part series.
Logan Woolsey
El Molino’s Logan Woolsey turned in a stellar varsity sports career in football and basketball, making huge contributions to each program. On the gridiron, Woolsey was a productive player on both sides of the ball in helping the Lions reach the North Coast Section playoffs. His best moments came on the basketball court, where he was one of the top scorers, rebounders and defenders on the team.
Chloe Hadrich
Graduating Analy senior Chloe Hadrich made her mark as one of the top softball players to wear a Tigers’ uniform in four superb seasons on the varsity squad, earning all league honors each year. Along the way she played the “hot corner” at third base with skill and consistency to maintain an excellent fielding percentage. She was equally valuable with a bat in her hands, carrying a career batting average well above .400.
