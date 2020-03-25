A competitive winter campaign was validated for some three dozen west county high school athletes, garnering recognition in basketball, soccer and wrestling as Top of Form voted on by North Bay League Oak and Redwood Division coaches this month.
Girls basketball
Analy sophomore guard Lucca Lowenberg headed the list in NBL Oak Division as a first team selection, with sophomore forward Bailey Alberigi landing on the NBL second team. Freshman guard Macee Hunter was named to the honorable mention squad. El Molino sophomore center Ellie Roan was named to the NBL Redwood Division first team, first team, while junior forward Alex Foszcz was a second team selection. Sophomore forward Talia Husary was named to the honorable mention squad.
Boys basketball
In boys basketball, Analy senior guard Sage Boek and Analy senior center Kevin Wagner were named to the NBL Oak Division second team. El Molino senior guard Abel Perez was the lone honoree for the Lions, landing on the NBL Redwood Division second team.
Girls soccer
In girls soccer, Analy senior defender Macee Wacholz was named to the NBL Oak Division first team and senior goalie Kaija Bazzano was a second team selection. Junior midfielder Isabella Galbraith was named to the honorable mention squad. El Molino junior Kiara Garcia Lopez was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year, while senior teammates Natalie Alberigi and Payton Tamayo were named to the NBL Redwood Division first team. Junior Carma Wilson and sophomore Siena Montiel landed on the second team, while honorable mention honors went to freshman Santia Depaola.
Boys soccer
Heading the all NBL list in the Redwood Division are first team honorees Analy junior Brennan Blondin, Analy senior Owen Walsh and El Molino junior Jessie Gonzales. Second team selectees are Analy junior Julian Munoz, Analy sophomore Zack Kleinfeld and El Molino senior Ryan Palmer.
Boys wrestling
Garnering first team honors in the NBL were El Molino junior Erik Dimond, while El Molino sophomore Zavier Grech was named to the second team.
Girls wrestling
El Molino junior Hannah Ricioli was named the NBL Wrestler of the Year, while El Mo freshman Hayden Fields and Analy’s Sakiko Pizzorno garnered first team honors. In addition, Analy’s Sabrina Hall and Remy Allen were named to the NBL second team.
