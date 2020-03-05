Aline Ruth Garrison, age 102 died peacefully at home on February 10, 2020. She was born in Susanville, California on July 1st, 1917 to David and Ruth Durst. She graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Pacific in 1942. Aline married Fred A. Garrison 4 months after the start of WW2. Aline taught elementary school during the WW2 years and become a substitute teacher in Sebastopol in the 1960s. Aline and Fred were married for 70 years.
Aline was a past president and long time member of A J chapter of P.E.O., a Blue Bird and Campfire leader, volunteer for the food pantry and enjoyed playing the Hand Bells at the United Methodist Church where she was a member since 1948.
Aline is survived by her children Don Garrison (JoAnn Bauer), Sue Klinker (Tom Klinker); grandchildren Jade Tjader, Jamie Ann Garrison, Jessie Klinker and Carla Cope; plus 5 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Myna Ratu for her excellent and loving care to Aline and Fred for the last 15 years.
Services will be held on April 3rd at 12 noon at the Sebastopol Methodist Church, 500 North Main St. Donations in Aline’s memory can be made out to P.E.O., Olivia Mae Langley Scholarship Fund and mailed to Barbara Lee, 4340 Lichau Rd., Penngrove, CA 94951. Aline’s mother Ruth Durst was a founding member of the Sebastopol A J chapter of P.E.O in 1912. Supporting education has always been important to her family.
