Carole Lou Hayes-Read

Mother, sister, educator and good friend to many, Carole passed away in Healdsburg, California on March 23rd, 2020 after a six month battle with cancer. She was 72 years old. Carole is survived by her brother Arleigh Hayes(Dianne), sister Nancy Svennungsen(Mark), brother-in-law Harald Oyen and former husband Art Read. Carole was predeceased by her daughter Alice Read and sister Janet Oyen.
Carole grew up in Mill Valley and was a graduate of Tamalpais High School. She settled in Healdsburg in 1972 after college in Chico, Davis, and University of San Francisco. Carole had a life long love of teaching and education. She was a mentor to many she worked with, including classroom aides and student teachers as well as fellow teachers, as a math specialist, vice principal and principal.
Carole was a “foodie” and a sports fan all in the same breath. She loved to watch the 49ers, the Warriors and the Giants. She had a good voice and could sing along with the best of them. Carole loved a “good read” and enjoyed her trips to Ashland for a play or two. She loved to travel near and far but top of the list was the family cabin at Lake Tahoe which was built when she was 3. She generously shared her love of the cabin, hiking in the mountains, a x-country ski and lazy days on the shores of Lake Tahoe.
Words that her many friends and colleagues used to describe her include inspiring, generous of spirit, calm influence, fine instructor, determined, kind, fun, beloved, dearest friend, intrepid hiker, a leader, an incredibly lovely person, genuinely cared for everyone, gracious, tender soul, private, special, thoughtful, patient, knowledgeable, approachable, humble, blessed my life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canine Companions, 2965 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95407.
A celebration of Carole will be held at a later date.
