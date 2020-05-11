Monte Rio resident Douglas W. Norton, 68, passed away March 29 in Santa Rosa. He is survived by his long-time partner Franceen Levy of Monte Rio; sister Susanne La Faver (Lyle) of Alameda; and nephew Tim Coffey of Alameda. He also leaves numerous cousins and devoted friends. A Salinas native, Doug was preceded in death by parents Jacqueline Kovach and Richard Norton, and brother Rick Norton.
Doug was an entrepreneur and importer of Mexican Huichol art. He and Fran traveled annually to Mexico for ten years and made many friends.
He was a life-long Giants fan, collected memorabilia, and attended games. For his 50th birthday Doug and Fran stayed overnight in San Francisco to celebrate at Pacific Bell Park where birthday greetings for “Giants #1 fan Doug Norton” were displayed on the scoreboard during a Giants game.
A memorial is planned July 18 at Monte Rio Community Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
