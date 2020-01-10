Edna Mae (Dorsett) Cheek passed away unexpectedly and gently in the company of family. Edna was born in Bakersfield, California and raised from early childhood through high school in Leggett. She graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College, attended Sacramento State, and Sonoma State and received her teaching credentials.
From 1966 until her retirement in 2010, Edna was a preschool director and teacher for the Analy Parent Participation Nursery School, through the West Sonoma County Union High Schools District. Some of her favorite memories were of those forty-plus years of kids riding on tricycles and in wagons down Main Street in the Sebastopol Apple Blossom parades. From 1973 until 1985 she concurrently supervised and taught in the Child Development program at SRJC.
After her retirement Edna, took up aquatic fitness classes, and assisted in teaching preschool age children in Sunday School. She also volunteered her sewing skills in many teddy bear making, quilt making, and costume making projects. She made many life-long friends in all these endeavors and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Edna’s life will be held Saturday, January 18, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 4325 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.