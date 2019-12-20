What makes a good family man? A man who puts family first before his own desires and ambitions, is responsible and consistent, and is respectful and kind to all. This was Ralph M. Privette.
Born in South Georgia, Ralph served his country in the Navy on the USS Ranger aircraft carrier as a medic. When docked in San Francisco, he met his lifelong sweetheart of 58 years, Sally (Lucas) Privette of Pacifica. Two girls were born to them soon after and Ralph worked at “Baby News,” an early sixties mail order store in San Francisco, to support his growing family, while also starting his college education.
He continued at the Santa Rosa Junior College law enforcement department, where they soon welcomed him as their captain due to his integrity, personality, intellect, and friendly common-sense demeanor. His third baby girl was born to him in Santa Rosa during this time, and his family was complete.
After several years with the Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office, the family bought an acre of land in unincorporated Sebastopol where he taught his three girls organic gardening, animal care and a taste of country life. He also spent much time as a writer and as an avid reader, and became a Master Mason at the Sebastopol Masonic Center.
Ralph went on to study and obtain a Masters of Arts and teaching credential at Sonoma State University, and began his final and beloved career as a middle school teacher in Sebastopol. The Oakgrove School District at Willowside school board awarded him the 1992 Teacher of the Year Award stating that colleagues like Ralph “are invaluable. They are like the glue which creates harmony and a cooperative spirit.”
After three decades in Sebastopol, Ralph and Sally retired “into the trees” in a lovely home near abundant fishing streams in the foothills of Lassen Peak near Mt Shasta. They also split their time with a residence in Santa Rosa to continue to be near local family and friends. It was during one of these local stays that Ralph passed peacefully and all too soon after a short time in the hospital in San Francisco on December 5, 2019.
Ralph is survived by a devoted wife, his beloved three daughters and their spouses, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many in-laws, and friends, as well as by his mother and four siblings, all of whom he was very fond and proud.
A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at Valle Vista Club House, 221 Westgate Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401, on Sunday, January 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All who loved Ralph are welcome.
