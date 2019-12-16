Jeannine Garczynski

Jeannine’s love for life and all things beautiful was expressed by choosing to spend time experiencing nature. She loved living in the Rockies in Colorado, retreating in the Sierras and traveling to Alaska.
She brought that esthetic into her life as a professional landscaper and later through her love of gardening at her home. Jeannine deeply appreciated the arts and surrounded herself with all genres of music, film, paintings and sculpture. Her home was her haven for her enjoyment and for her requirement to have solitude which allowed her to experience life in a deeply personal way.
Jeannine brought all of herself into her work as a fitness trainer which culminated when she opened a beautiful Pilates Studio in Sebastopol. Her practice not only addressed clients physical challenges, it was a place to share personal joys, sadnesses and political social concerns. All topics were met with her unabashed directness, quick wit and humor. She created a community that she dearly loved and was extremely grateful for. Our beloved Jeannine passed peacefully in her home surrounded by friends.
A celebration of life will be planned by friends and family. If you would like to be notified, please email: lorrie@sonic.net.
