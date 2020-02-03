Kay Reynolds Swanson, son of Everett and Mabel Swanson, was born in Spokane, Washington on May 9th, 1933.
His family moved to Seattle and eventually settled in Tacoma, WA. He attended Tacoma schools, graduating from Stadium High School in 1951. While at Stadium, he excelled in track. He worked for Day’s Taylor-D Clothing after school.
After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to the Seattle area. While attending the University of Washington, he also worked at Day’s and the Northern Pacific Railroad.
In May of 1958, the opportunity arose for him to operate a Day’s clothing warehouse in San Francisco. Within days of arriving in San Francisco, he met Rae Henry. They married on December 27th, 1958. He worked as a wholesale salesman covering North and South Dakota, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. He eventually settled and raised his family in Sebastopol, California, while working for Stroms Big and Tall Clothing, in Oakland, until he retired in 1995.
Kay was a history and railroad buff, an avid hunter, and enjoyed travel.
Kay is survived by his devoted wife Rae Swanson; his adoring children Mark Swanson (spouse-Diana), Matthew Swanson (spouse-Stacey), David Swanson, and Tracy Totman (spouse- Ward); grandchildren Maggie Swanson, Robert Swanson, Riley Totman, Nicholas Swanson (spouse -Payton), Clay Swanson, and McKenzie Totman; great-grandchild Blakely Swanson (dad-Robert); and loving sister Marilyn Jackson.
A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Kay will be held at a later date.
Date to be determined.
