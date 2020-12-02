Lawrence R Todd was born February 4, 1925 in Freestone, CA to Don Otto Todd and Martha Todd and passed away on November 23, 2020 at home in Sebastopol. He was a WWII veteran of the US Army and later employed for 31 years with CA State Division of Highway.
Lawrence married Evelyn Thiel in 1950, recently celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 7th. They made their home in Sebastopol on an apple orchard where they raised 3 children.
Lawrence was an avid collector of antique engines, fence pullers and gopher traps, and enjoyed trips around the country to exhibit and collect his treasures. He was also known for his love of music and the many instruments that he played. He was a member of EDG #31 and a volunteer with Sturgeon’s Mill. Always ready to help family and friends he will be greatly missed.
He was known to many as Todd. He was called Dad by Jerry (Peggy), Jan, and Jess (Lori); called Grandpa by Leah (Ryan), Katy (Chadd), Kevin (Kayla) and Keith (Brynne), and called Pa by Levi, Kyle and Colton.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sturgeon’s Mill Restoration or a charity of your choice.
