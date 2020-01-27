Lula Catherine Straight, née Meyer, was born in Solano County California on December 1, 1918 to Louis and Glenna Meyer. She graduated from Armijo High School in 1937 in Fairfield, CA. She married high school sweetheart Francis Howard Straight in 1940. She raised four children, Glenna, Patty, James and Marilyn.
She attended San Jose State University and received a teaching degree in 1957. The Straights became Sebastopol residents in 1959. She became a first-grade teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School and later Parkside Elementary School in Sebastopol. She was Sonoma County Teacher of the Year in 1977. She retired after 30 years of teaching. Many former students remember her fondly and have claimed her their favorite teacher.
She was nicknamed “Pollyanna” as a child by her family because of her sunny, positive nature. Loving mother-in-law to Fran Straight. Grandmother of 16, great grandmother to 35 and great-great grandmother to 14. Forever known to her numerous nieces and nephews as “Aunt Polly” on the Meyer’s side of the family. Lovingly Aunt Lula to all her nieces and nephews on the Straight side. Love you, Mom! Glenna, Patty, Marilyn and Fran, sisters forever!
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Frank Straight; her son Jim Straight; her sons-in-law John Smith, Don Wilson, and Paul Rupp.
Friends are invited to attend the memorial mass, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 7983 Cover Lane, in Sebastopol. Private family interment was held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, in Sebastopol.
