Beloved Rohnert Park teacher MaryEvelyn Panttaja passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at the age of 93. A third generation native of Sebastopol, CA, she was born on August 8, 1926 to Edith (Scudder) Cruse and James Caleb Cruse. As a youth, MaryEvelyn worked at the Sebastopol Creamery, was active in Rainbow Girls (installed as Worthy Advisor in 1944), played the piano and organ, and tap danced. She graduated from Analy High in 1944. While a music major at San Francisco State Univ., she met her husband, Leon Armas Panttaja Sr. They were married in 1948 and started their family of four children (Leon, Jim, Susan, and Ann).
MaryEvelyn started her teaching career in Barstow, CA, where she taught kindergarten. She loved her years in the desert! The family made its way back to Sonoma County in 1966. After she and Lee divorced in 1971, MaryEvelyn completed her B.A. and teaching credential. One of her proudest moments was graduating from Sonoma State University with her son Leon. She always supported her children’s many activities (notably swimming, scouting, music). While attending SSU, MaryEvelyn founded the Rohnert Park Girl Scout Chorus, which she led for many years, teaching hundreds of Scouts (including her daughters) to sing and lead music. “Mrs. Panttaja” taught in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and was awarded Sonoma County Teacher of the Year in her final year of teaching, in 1989. An active member of the Association of Cotati District Teachers affiliate of the CTA, she was honored with the WHO (We Honor Ours) Award in 1983. While teaching and in retirement, she was a member of the Opti-Mrs of Santa Rosa, and traveled with family and friends as often as possible, especially to her beloved Yosemite.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother James Cruse of Fortuna, CA, and son-in-law Lenny Woolfenden. She was the proud mother of Leon (Cathy), Jim (Mary), Susan (David Templeton), and Ann (Lenny Woolfenden), grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of 21, making every one feel special and loved.
In 2014, MaryEvelyn wrote “I love my family. I love my friends. I loved my students. I loved music. I loved Yosemite and all of Nature’s (God’s) gifts. What more could I have asked for – I had it all!!”
A private celebration of life is planned. To honor MaryEvelyn’s memory, we ask that you share your wisdom or a song with a child, or visit the park of your choice. Donations may be made to the Girl Scouts of Service
Unit 6, 7210 Barbi Lane, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.