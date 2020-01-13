Mike Drew passed away after a long courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Mike was born in Sebastopol and a lifetime resident of Sonoma county. He was a Vietnam veteran and retired driver from Clover. He loved to watch sports, travel, camp, fish and spend time with his family and friends .
Mike is survived by his mother Irene Drew, his children Mike Drew Jr. (Dawn), Melinda Pedrazzini (Tony), Matt Drew (Maria); and his grandsons Drew Pedrazzini, Nick Pedrazzini, Dawson Drew, and Dillon Drew. Mike was preceded in death by his father Roy Drew.
His family would like to thank all of his dedicated caregivers for such loving care and all his friends and family that visited with Mike over the years and also Santa Rosa VA for all their help and caring.
A Celebration of Life will be held January 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Veterans Building (Sebastopol Arts) donations can be made in Mike’s name to the Sebastopol Fire Department or a charity of your choice.
