Come gather in community to experience the power of sound as a vibrational medium for stress relief, relaxation and deep tissue restorative healing. Take a break from the hectic pace of life and bathe yourself in nourishing, loving vibes. In this offering, you will receive healing tones from meditative percussive instruments such as tongue drums, voice, singing bowls, gongs, percussive idiophones and recordings of whales and dolphins from the Monterey Bay Aquatic Research Institute. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Get in tune with the universe on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dhyana Center, 186 N. Main Street, Sebastopol.

