SPONSORED — 140 juried professional artists invite you to EXPLORE Sonoma County, ENGAGE with the artists in their own studios, and COLLECT wonderful original art.
To see a piece of artwork from each of the 140 artists in one place, visit the Art Trails Preview Exhibit (Sept.27-Oct. 20) at Sebastopol Center for the Arts at 282 S. High St., Sebastopol. Tues.-Fri. 11-4 and Sat.-Sun. 1-4
Time: 10 am - 5 pm
Cost: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.