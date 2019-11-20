Shake the hands that built the Death Star and see exclusive behind-the-scenes photos. Starting work in 1974, Colin Cantwell was the original concept artist and model builder for the Star Wars spaceships.
The free event includes exclusive videos describing Colin’s interaction with George Lucas and his work on Star Wars. Also featured will be an audience choice of videos showing his other iconic projects including, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and “War Games,” as well as his role as the lead NASA analyst for CBS during the first moon landing. This will be followed by an opportunity for fans to meet Colin, ask questions and share stories. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gryphon’s Nest, 100 Brown St., Suite 110, in Sebastopol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.