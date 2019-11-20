Join Starhawk and friends as we come together in community to celebrate the longest night of the year.
We will sing back the sun, dance the spiral dance, and honor the Winter Solstice. We embrace winter's kiss and celebrate the returning of the sun.
Doors open at 6:30pm, ritual begins at 7:00pm
Cost: Sliding scale $10 to $50
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here:
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4410093
Or at Milk & Honey starting on November 1st. Tickets will also be available at the door.
*This is a drug and alcohol free event.
When and where: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol
