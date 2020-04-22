mask statue at burbank heights

Some jokester climbed up and put a face mask on the the Patrick Amiot statue outside of Burbank Heights. Management was put out about this (the liabilty!), but our guess is that most of the residents and the drivers passing by enjoyed the prank. Someone suggested that all the statues on Florence should don masks as well just as a reminder of the new health order requiring everyone to wear masks when they go out in public.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.