Some jokester climbed up and put a face mask on the the Patrick Amiot statue outside of Burbank Heights. Management was put out about this (the liabilty!), but our guess is that most of the residents and the drivers passing by enjoyed the prank. Someone suggested that all the statues on Florence should don masks as well just as a reminder of the new health order requiring everyone to wear masks when they go out in public.
