OCA is pleased to welcome back the famed folk duo from Vermont, Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen! Steve Gillette is a revered country/folk singer and songwriter with a warm baritone voice and a unique finger-picking guitar style. Some of his best known songs: Darcy Farrow, Bed of Roses, Back on the Street Again have been covered by Ian & Sylvia, John Denver, Garth Brooks, Linda Ronstadt, and Tammy Wynette. He is author of the book ‘Songwriting and the Creative Process’, a standard text in songwriting groups. Cindy Mangsen, expertly accompanying on a variety of instruments, is “one of the finest singers in American folk music” (Come for to Sing). She is best known as a keeper of old songs, as well as her own thoughtful originals, with a wonderful ear for harmony.. www.compassrosemusic.com.
Come on down to our excellent acoustic space to enjoy the compelling interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk songs, rich harmony and a good dose of humor from this enduringly popular duo who have traveled the world and recorded many albums in their more than 25-year collaboration. $19 Advance/$23 at the door.
Where and when: Friday, Mar. 6, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
