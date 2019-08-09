PAID ADVERTORIAL — The Old Grove Festival returns to the beautiful natural amphitheater located in the heart of Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve for its fourteenth season and features an outstanding variety of musical productions. Festival proceeds will help the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods and Save the Redwoods League education and park stewardship programs, as well as the restoration of the natural and cultural resources in the California’s state parks in the Russian River area.
Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods (Stewards) is the local nonprofit organization that partners with California State Parks to help manage over 250 volunteers who staff over 20 education and stewardship programs at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Austin Creek State Recreation Area and Sonoma Coast State Park. Stewards is the link between you and your parks. Volunteer opportunities provide something for everyone. Volunteers staff visitor centers at Armstrong Redwoods, in Jenner on the Sonoma Coast, and at the Forest to the Sea Nature Store in downtown Guerneville. Docents lead adult and school groups, teaching them about redwood ecology, our watersheds and the magical intertidal. Volunteers are needed to educate the public about the Pacific gray whale migration (Whale Watch) and our local harbor seal rookery at Goat Rock State Beach (Seal Watch). Citizen Science volunteers collect valuable data while monitoring harbor seals at the mouth of the Russian River and seabirds at various coastal locations. Docents also rove park trails providing education and safety information for park visitors. Contact Stewards at stewards@stewardscr.org for more information.
Save the Redwoods League is the nonprofit organization that protects and restores redwood forests and connects people with their peace and beauty so these wonders of the natural world flourish.
14th Annual Old Grove Festival
Saturday, September 14, 2019
THE SAM CHASE AND THE UNTRADITIONAL (Punk-infused Folk-Rock)
RAINBOW GIRLS (Eclectic Folk Trio)
Sunday, September 15, 2019
JAY SOM (Indie Dream Pop)
ALEX BLEEKER (of Real Estate) (Cosmic Alt-Country/Folk)
TICKETS & INFORMATION: OldGroveFestival.org or 707-869-9177
Rainbow Girls are an eclectic folk trio hailing from the golden countryside just north of California's Bay Area. Comprised of three unique musical talents - Vanessa May, Erin Chapin, and Caitlin Gowdey - they seamlessly combine soul-touching harmonies, vari-textured instrumentals, and poignant lyrical content into an unusually beautiful sonic tapestry.
The Sam Chase & The Untraditional hails from San Francisco, California. This juggernaut of a band blends rock n roll with folk music while maintaining the sensibilities and attitudes that come from growing up on a healthy diet of punk rock.
Jay Som’s Melina Duterte is a master of voice: Hers are dream pop songs that hint at a universe of her own creation. Recording as Jay Som since 2015, Duterte’s world of shy, swirling intimacies always contains a disarming ease, a sky-bent sparkle and a grounding indie-rock humility.
Alex Bleeker, a Jersey-bred songwriter who now calls the North Coast home, has developed a flourishing solo career outside of his bass playing duties for the now seminal indie-pop band Real Estate.
