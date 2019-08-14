They expect a sellout crowd this Saturday, Aug. 17, for the Stumptown Beer Revival and barbecue on the beach in Monte Rio — so tickets are only available in advance.
“No tickets at the gate,” says the 17th annual invite for the revival when dozens of local craft brewers pour beer and more than 30 barbecue teams will be cooking on the beach Saturday afternoon.
“We will sell out so get in early,” advise organizers from Guerneville’s Stumptown Brewery, the revival sponsors. A general admission tickets is $75 and includes all the beer, cider and barbecue you can put away for the afternoon, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. on the beach below the Monte Rio Bridge.
Proceeds from event benefit the Russian River Senior Resources Center, a project of West County Community Services.
Advance tickets are available online or in person at Guerneville’s Stumptown Brewery on River Road, where the annual beer festival began on the riverside meadow behind the brewery. The event moved to Monte Rio’s beach three years ago with the support of the Monte Rio Recreation and Park District.
Beer fest ticket holders can now ride the free shuttle between the Stumptown Brewery in Guerneville and the Monte Rio Beach all day during the event Saturday. Shuttle service is also available (for $15) between the Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa and the Stumptown Brewery on River Road all day from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bus Seats are limited and must purchased online in advance.
The free local shuttle on Saturday runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with stops at Stumptown Brewery, the Guerneville Park and Ride and the Monte Rio Beach. See stumptown.com.
