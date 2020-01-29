Laguna bird flying

Celebrate International Wetlands Day with an early winter morning on the Laguna de Santa Rosa with local wetland birder “Duck Man” Dave Barry. Visit two sites along the Laguna, not normally open to the public, where waterfowl love to hang out during the winter months. Come learn basic identification techniques and key characteristics of waterfowl found in Sonoma County. Walk is suitable for novice to advanced birders, 10-years-old and up. Registration required at lagunafoundation.org. Tickets are $35. 7:30 to 11 a.m. at 900 Sanford Road.

