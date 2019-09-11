Your chance to have a say in what the new playground will look like
The City of Sebastopol is planning to replace the playground equipment for 5 to 12 year olds at Willard F. Libby Park, the old “Super Playground” on Valentine and Pleasant Hill next to Brookhaven School.
This project is co-sponsored with Sebastopol Rotary Clubs.
Top vote-getters will be emphasized in the the planning process. The committee must also consider how well the elements fit together with each other while providing a variety of play options.
Vote on your favorite Play Structures at bit.ly/LibbyPlaySurvey.
Survey ends Sept. 23.
— Submitted by Rotary
