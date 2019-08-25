North Bay World of Ideas is returning this fall in a different venue and with a slightly different format.
Topic: Technology & the Internet: Reaping Benefits/Limiting Downsides
Day/Time: Saturday September 21, 2019, 2 to 5 p.m.
This event will be at a residence in Sebastopol and features Tasha Beauchamp, as the guest facilitator, and her work colleague, Ben Klocek, as the guest presenter. Tasha is a content marketer specializing in elder care blogs, newsletters and reference materials for hospices, care managers and home care companies. Ben is a web-designer and the technology teacher at the Waldorf-inspired Sebastopol Independent Charter School.
How to register:
You may register through Meetup: https://www.meetup.com/North-Bay-World-of-Ideas/events/262453970/
As soon as you know you'd like to attend, please join the "waiting list". Attendance is limited. Shortly before the event, attendance status and the street address will be sent via email to those attending. Both before and after your status has changed from "waitlisted" to "going", please make sure you keep your RSVP status current. No-shows or late cancellations disrupt the group.
The event will keep the group's standard approach of a congenial tone and the balancing of theory/ideas with the sharing of real world insights and stories that apply to the topic. Tasha and Ben plan to lead a "World Cafe," small group discussion format. Should be fun and interesting.
Tasha is proposing a solution-oriented discussion, asking that we each come with our thoughts about the following:
- What is the data about the impact of technology and the Internet on us as individuals (our brains, our personalities, our lifestyles)? On society?
- What does this mean for the future, especially since the younger generations are so intimately connected to their devices?
- How can we make healthy changes/choices in our personal lives (and perhaps support change in the lives of our children, grandchildren, and others)? What are appropriate changes on a societal level?
Check in the Comments section of the Meetup page for background resources for the event and by all means, feel free to add books and articles you think would be interesting for the conversation.
Please let your friends know they should sign up at https://www.meetup.com/North-Bay-World-of-Ideas/ to receive announcements about this and other upcoming North Bay World of Ideas meetings and topics.
