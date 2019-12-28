Neuroscientist and vocalist Indre Viskontas explores the correlation between music and human brain, from the perspective of both a scientist and a performer.
When and where: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Area Senior Center, 167 N. High St., Sebastopol
This group meets once a month and watches pre-selected TED Talks on the big screen, with a facilitated discussion to follow. Open to anyone who enjoys TED Talks, lively discussions, and big ideas!
Wisdom Counts members, FREE; non-members, $5.
About the facilitator: Dr. Jon Jackson is a retired psychiatrist with long-standing interests in neuroscience, literature, the arts, music,radio programs and film making, to list a few. He currently lives in Sebastopol where he holds monthly depth psychology and film discussion groups.Twice a month, he also does a one-hour music program on KOWS radio. In his spare time, he writes poetry, spends time with friends, and works outside in his yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.