Sebastopol Senior Center on High Street

Sebastopol Senior Center on High Street

Monthly TED Talks take place at the Sebastopol Area Senior Center on the first Thursdays of each month, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Open to anyone who enjoys TED Talks, lively discussions and big ideas. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. 167 N. High St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.