Learn tips and tricks for nature photography at this workshop on Sept. 24 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Bring your own camera or borrow one of ours. Teens ages 13-18 only. The cost is $5. Parking is $7 or free for regional parks members. For more information, call 707-565-2041. This event takes place at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol.
