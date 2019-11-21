Direct from her new home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, everyone’s favorite musical comedienne returns to her former Occidental digs to gift us with her own brand of madcap musical magic for ‘the holidaze’; joined by some well known musical friends! Doug Jayne of KRCB will be the MC.
Singer-songwriter Teresa Tudury has been called “A simmering Mother Lode of singing, songwriting, acting and madcap comedy talent”. With a deep, sultry voice, original quirky tunes, and a scathing comedic wit, complemented by her bluesy guitar playing, Teresa is an absolute original. From her San Francisco roots to the Greek Islands to New York and LA, she wakes up the music scene, creating a loyal following and rave reviews wherever she performs. www.teresatudury.com. A long time local treasure in Sonoma County, Teresa still hosts her live radio show for KOWS from her new desert home. Occidental welcomes her ‘home for the holidays’ with open arms!
$20 Adv/$25 at the door. Advance tickets highly recommended. Fine refreshments including wine and beer available. Art Gallery will be open for viewing and gifts. OCA is wheelchair accessible.
Where and when: Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3580 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental
