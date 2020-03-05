Check out all the floats and parade entries strutting down Sebastopol’s Main Street!
This Year’s Theme (2020): BLOSSOMS, VOTES & FLOATS!
Celebrating the Women’s Suffrage/Vote Centennial Initiative/19th Amendment 100 years later!
The 74th Annual Sebastopol Apple Blossom Parade is a delight for the entire family. Everything from school marching bands to dachshunds in costume will delight the youngest to the oldest. Sebastopol comes alive as the flower-adorned floats, high-stepping horses, and five-year-old dancers march proudly down Main Street.
The parade starts at 10:00 am, Saturday morning, April 18, 2020. The parade route begins at Analy High School and continues South on Main Street and ends at Calder Ave. Starts at 10 am and ends at Noon.
Would you like to be in the parade?
This event is hosted and organized by the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce with the support of many local businesses.
We are asking parade entrants to partake in participating in the parade with emphasis on celebrating the Women’s Suffrage/Vote Centennial Initiative/19th Amendment 100 years later! We encourage you to celebrate this in your float or entrance in the parade.
Fill out an application on our website!: https://www.appleblossomfest.com/parade
Questions? Call (707) 823-3032 or email: info@sebastopol.org
Where and when: Saturday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Main St., Sebastopol
